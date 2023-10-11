Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could be set to give Alejo Veliz his chance after the international break.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, journalist Dan Kilpatrick was discussing several fringe players in the Spurs squad.

Heading into the next round of national team matches, things couldn’t be going much better at Hotspur Way.

Ange Postecoglou has led the side to the top of the Premier League and alongside Arsenal they’re the only two unbeaten teams in the top flight.

The Australian coach will be watching his international players in action closely hoping they return unscathed.

His starting line-up is already very settled but one issue Spurs might face this season is a lack of depth in certain areas.

James Maddison appears to be irreplaceable right now and he won’t want to break up the partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven any time soon.

One player Postecoglou could hand a chance to very soon is young forward Alejo Veliz.

The main criticism from their 1-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday was their inability to convert clear-cut chances.

The 20-year-old might be the solution to that problem having shown in his native Argentina he knows how to find the back of the net.

Postecoglou could hand Veliz his chance

Speaking about several fringe players at Spurs, Kilpatrick said: “Well I think it’s quite interesting and quite intriguing to have [Bryan] Gil and [Giovani] Lo Celso and to an extent [Alejo] Veliz as well potentially being involved more prominently after the international break.

“I’m just kind of interested to see what [Ange] Postecoglou can do with them.

“I think at the start of the season we were talking about everyone getting a clean slate.

“We’ve seen some players already do pretty spectacular things with that slate, chiefly [Yves] Bissouma, but more or less everyone who was here last season has improved.

“We can’t write of Lo Celso and Gil’s chances.”

There was a suggestion from Postecoglou that Veliz would be handed a chance in the first team until after Christmas.

However, he’s already come off the bench twice in the Premier League after impressing the Spurs manager in training.

With Brennan Johnson set to return to injury sooner rather than later, Veliz might drop a place down the pecking order.

However, while Richarlison is struggling in front of goal, there’s every chance the young Argentine could be called upon in the near future.