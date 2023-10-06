Alasdair Gold says one Tottenham youngster has ‘absolutely wowed’ Postecoglou in training

Alasdair Gold has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur’s coaching staff have been blown away by Alejo Veliz in training over the last few weeks.

Spurs are in a good place now. Ange Postecoglou seems to have transformed the club since his arrival, and everything they are trying to do is working. In young Veliz, they may have found themselves a star.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Alasdair Gold says Alejo Veliz has wowed Tottenham coaches

Tottenham came out of nowhere and signed Alejo Veliz from Argentinian side Rosario Central in the summer for £13 million (BBC).

Not many had heard of the 20-year-old, but early signs show he is a big talent.

Veliz was sidelined for over a month after his arrival because of his injury. He was included in first-team training last month, and even though Postecoglou publicly claimed he will not play him in the first half of this season, the youngster made his debut against Liverpool last weekend.

Speaking about Postecoglou’s comments and Veliz, Gold revealed on the Gold and Guest podcast that the striker has amazed everyone at Hotspur Way.

He said: “I think that’s a testament to Veliz because from what I understand, he has come into those training sessions after coming back from the injury he arrived with and he’s absolutely wowed them. He’s done really good work in training, and apparently his finishing, especially, is just phenomenal.

“I know the Premier League is a leap, but I do think that maybe he’ll, especially with that big physique, be ready for the Premier League. I mean he is a unit, having stood at pitch-side near and kind of walked by, he is a big lad, he’s just towering over players and coaches.

“Yeah, I think he’s one of those where maybe we see him get a minute or two and he surprises everyone and comes up with it.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Veliz offers a different dimension to Spurs

Tottenham have used Son Heung-min and Richarlison up front so far this season.

Both players have done well, especially the South Korean, who has filled the goalscoring void Harry Kane left by netting six goals in the first seven Premier League games of the campaign.

What Spurs don’t have up top is a physical presence. As good as Son and Richarlison are, they are not target men, and that’s where the door could open for young Alejo Veliz to come in and make his mark.

Spurs take on Luton tomorrow and it will be interesting to see if Veliz will get the nod at some point in the game.