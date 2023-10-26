Ange Postecoglou has once again called up Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Donley to first-team training ahead of the Crystal Palace clash.

Spurs will be aiming to go five points clear at the top of the table on Friday with a win at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season and picked up their seventh win in nine games against Fulham on Monday.

Son Heung-Min has shined for Spurs as a striker this season, having netted seven goals in as many games since moving to a central position.

Summer signing Alejo Veliz seems to have established himself as Son’s deputy for the time being after coming off the bench in Tottenham’s last three games.

But Ange Postecoglou has another talented young forward in his ranks in Jamie Donley and the 18-year-old has been spotted with the first team at Hotspur Way once again.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Postecoglou has Donley in Tottenham first-team training again

In a video on Tottenham’s official YouTube channel, Donley can be spotted amongst the group in the gym.

The youngster can be seen alongside fellow Spurs academy graduate Alfie Dorrington, who has also caught Postecoglou’s eye in training recently.

Donley has been in exceptional form for the Under-21s side this season, having netted five goals and provided seven assists in just six appearances.

The Englishman’s encouraging form certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Postecoglou as he was named amongst the substitutes in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Liverpool.

He’s been described as a ‘quality’ forward by Spurs coach Wayne Burnett and Tottenham insiders believe he could break into the first-team this season.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

There seems to be a much clearer pathway into the first team under Postecoglou for youngsters than in previous years.

The likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho rarely trusted younger players, while Postecoglou has already shown he’s willing to give them an opportunity.

Donley certainly looks set to have a bright future ahead of him and it will be intriguing to see if he can get some minutes under his belt this season.