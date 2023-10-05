Andy Robertson was mentoring 21-year-old Liverpool player in training before loan move

Liverpool star Andy Robertson spent much of last season mentoring young defender Owen Beck.

A report from The Athletic has outlined the 21-year-old’s recent progression at the club.

Liverpool have several fantastic options already at left-back.

Andy Robertson has been sensational ever since arriving from Hull and has even worn the captain’s armband this season.

The 29-year-old is closing in on 300 appearances for the club and has been vital to the silverware Liverpool have won in recent years.

Kostas Tsimikas is his deputy and has done an admirable job whenever he’s been called upon.

Despite not playing too often, he’s just signed a new contract extending his stay on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp has also called up youngster Luke Chambers to train with the first team ahead of their match against Union Saint-Gilloise tonight.

Robertson spent the second half of last season mentoring young Owen Beck while he was training with Liverpool.

Loan spells at Familicao and Bolton didn’t go to plan, but working under the Scottish international will stand him in good stead for this season.

Robertson was mentoring Beck at Liverpool last season

The report from The Athletic shares that when Beck’s loan move at Bolton came to an end, he was able to join the first team during training.

There, he got to work closely with Andy Robertson, which was said to be ‘vital and his mentality and mindset benefitted’.

About his time working with Klopp’s squad last season, Beck said: “It all came together and put me in the best shape I could have been for the new season.

“I needed a chance to prove and show what I could do in men’s football.”

Beck is now on loan at Dundee FC and thriving up in Scotland.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and he’s now earned his first call-up to the Wales national team.

Robertson will be proud that his work with Beck while at Liverpool appears to already be paying off.

Whether or not the 21-year-old has a long-term future at Anfield is yet to be seen.

But he’s now in good stead to go on and have a successful career as a professional wherever he goes.