Luke Chambers made his full debut for Liverpool against Toulouse last night, and Andy Robertson hailed his performance on Instagram.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men made the game look easy last night. They smashed five past Toulouse, and even though young Chambers didn’t directly contribute to a goal, he will remember yesterday for the rest of his life.

Andy Robertson reacts to Luke Chambers’ full Liverpool debut

Liverpool star Andy Roberton is currently out with a serious injury. The Scotsman underwent surgery a few days ago and is expected to be sidelined for a while.

Kostas Tsimikas is the backup left-back, but Klopp can’t use him in every game, can he? The Greek international needs some rest too, and that opened the door for young Luke Chambers to come into the side last night.

The teenager had only played one minute of football for Liverpool’s senior side before the game yesterday, but Klopp trusted him and handed him his first-ever start for the club.

Chambers played 67 minutes against Toulouse before being replaced by Jarell Quansah. He didn’t have the greatest of games, but it was still a memorable one.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate his full debut last night. Robertson sent him a lovely message.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

“Love it son,” he commented under his post.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Chambers will get more opportunities at Liverpool

Luke Chambers is a fantastic talent, there’s no debate there.

The 19-year-old spent six months on loan in Scotland at Kilmarnock this year and gained some good experience. There was a chance he could’ve left on another loan spell in the summer, but no move materialised in the end.

That has proved to be a good thing for Chambers, who got an opportunity to start for the first team last night, which is something he wouldn’t have expected at the beginning of the season.

Liverpool have all but secured qualification to the next round of the Europa League. That should allow Klopp to give more chances to players like Chambers, and we’re sure we’ll see plenty more of him in the coming weeks.