Jordan Henderson was amongst those to send a message to Andy Robertson on social media with the Liverpool defender set to undergo surgery on the shoulder injury which looks set to keep him out for several weeks.

Henderson sent his best wishes to the Scotland captain on Instagram after the left-back dislocated his shoulder while playing for his national side against Spain during the international break.

Liverpool losing Andy Robertson for a significant period is undoubtedly a massive blow to Jurgen Klopp’s side. Many have been talking about the Reds getting somewhere close to being back to their best this season.

And Robertson has not missed a minute in the Premier League so far. But that run will come to an end when the Merseyside derby kicks off on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson wishes Andy Robertson well

As reported by the Daily Mail, Liverpool fear Robertson could be out until the new year. He is set to undergo surgery in the coming days. And while that kind of injury usually leads to a 10 week lay-off, there is a chance that he could be sidelined for longer.

Robertson has now taken to Instagram to comment on the injury news and his disappointment. He also wished his team the best luck in the clash with Everton.

And amongst those to reply was former teammate Jordan Henderson…

Huge opportunity for Liverpool teammate

Liverpool do not have a huge amount of depth in that particular position. That is testament to how reliable Robertson has been over the years. He has made 173 Premier League appearances across the last five seasons.

Kostas Tsimikas obviously has a massive opportunity to show what he can really do. The Greece international has been a decent signing for the Reds. But this is a brilliant chance for him.

Of course, the £8 million man is going to leave huge shoes to fill while he is sidelined.