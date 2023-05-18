Andy Robertson says £29m Liverpool teammate is just 'amazing'











Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has been praising teammate Roberto Firmino ahead of his exit from the club.

Robertson was speaking to The Athletic about his legacy at Anfield.

It’s going to be a very emotional moment against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The club have just confirmed that Roberto Firmino would be one of four first-team players leaving in the summer.

Midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner will also depart at the end of the season.

It’s hard to understate Firmino’s importance to Liverpool’s recent success.

Signed for £29m from Hoffenheim, it took the Brazilian international time to bed in at Anfield.

However, alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, he spearheaded arguably one of the best attacks of the Premier League era.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Firmino played a big role in the club finally ending their wait to win a league title.

Andy Robertson has been speaking about Firmino’s influence on the Liverpool team during his time at the club.

Jurgen Klopp has already brought in players who could potentially replace the 31-year-old.

They have big shoes to fill, and although there’s still a lot riding on Saturday’s match, it would be a surprise if Firmino wasn’t given one final cameo in front of the Kop End.

Robertson raves about Liverpool teammate Firmino

Asked about the forward he’s lined up alongside on 220 occasions, Robertson said: “The best way to sum up Bobby’s contribution to Liverpool would be that, without him, nothing would have been possible.

“The way we wanted to play, the way we went about our business, everything started with Bobby, with his pressing and his technical ability. He was our main man.

“When you look back on the great moments, Bobby was always involved in them – such an important player in helping us achieve the success that we did.

“He’s world class. There’s nothing he can’t do with the ball at his feet. There’s nothing he can’t do without the ball, either, when he’s chasing after players.

“His work rate and his effort were always 100 per cent.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Firmino has been linked with a move to Barcelona when his contract ends this summer.

Turkish side Galatasaray are also interested, but he’s unlikely to be in any rush to agree a deal elsewhere.

With Firmino moving on, Robertson could end up being one of the few players at Liverpool next season who were part of their greatest team under Jurgen Klopp.

The German will be hoping he can create that same legacy again with some canny business this summer.

However, he’s unlikely to find a forward who can pull off no-look finishes like Firmino.

