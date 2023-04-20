Report: Galatasaray and Chelsea battling for Roberto Firmino











Liverpool star Roberto Firmino will be leaving the club at the end of the season and Sabah reports that Turkish club Galatasaray are preparing an offer for the player, but they face competition from Chelsea.

Firmino has many suitors across Europe. Due to this, Galatasaray are planning to hold talks with the player and his agents next week.

Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus are the clubs across Europe who are interested in Firmino. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, many will no doubt table offers for the centre-forward.

The striker will leave Anfield a legend. He has won multiple trophies at the club including the Premier League and the Champions League. During his time at Liverpool, Firmino has managed 109 goals and 79 assists in 360 appearances.

Photo by John Powell/John Powell

Manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Firmino many times whilst he has been at the club. He called him “special” following some great performances for Liverpool.

With his amazing record at Liverpool, it is no surprise to see him linked to Chelsea and also Galatasaray, among other clubs.

It would be interesting to see if Chelsea could sign him. They are desperate for a forward and he could be the answer to their solutions. However, it could be argued that he’s a very similar player to the centre-forwards they already have.

Liverpool will of course be sad to see the Brazilian go. Despite this, he is now 31 and it is probably best for them to now look towards the future. The move away from Anfield at the end of his contract benefits all parties as he will no doubt get more consistent football.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

