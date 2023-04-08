‘Hope he doesn’t play’: Pundit really wants Jurgen Klopp to drop ‘massive talent’ against Arsenal











Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol has called for Jurgen Klopp to drop Curtis Jones from the Liverpool starting XI.

The English midfielder was picked for the game against Chelsea earlier this week, but Nicol wants the so-called ‘massive talent’ to be taken out of the team for this game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Nicol didn’t hold back with his criticism of Jones, stating that he thought he was, quite simply, not good enough to play in a game of this magnitude.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Nicol wants Jones dropped

Nicol made his view on the youngster very clear.

“This Liverpool side, I actually hope he doesn’t play Jones in the middle of the park, I hope he plays Trent Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the park on the right side. That would make more sense. He doesn’t have any other options Klopp, he hasn’t given us any sniff that he’ll change from a 4-3-3, so why don’t you play Alexander-Arnold down the right side?” Nicol said.

“Yes, you can play Jones because he likes to play there and he’s an up and coming player, but the fact is that Jones isn’t good enough either, so why don’t you play him?”

Is Trent the answer?

Nicol wants Jones dropped in favour of Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder, but is that really the answer?

Yes, he’s a talented player, but he’s never really played a central midfield role, and rolling the dice in a game like this would be a massive risk.

Jones isn’t anywhere near as bad as Nicol is making out, and, in our view, he would be a better choice than Alexander-Arnold in the midfield for this game.

Of course, in an ideal world Thiago Alcantara will be fit for this game, but after a long injury layoff his status is unknown.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Show all