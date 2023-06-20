Winger Andros Townsend has said that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is incredibly annoying to play against.

Townsend was speaking on TalkSPORT (19/6 7:50am) about the players he’s found frustrating to line up against.

He may not be the easiest player to face, but Jordan Henderson is still a valuable player for club and country.

The 33-year-old has just started back-to-back games for England as they breezed to two important victories.

He lined up alongside Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, with the full-back performing well in his new role.

There’s no doubt having Henderson alongside him would have helped him settle into the role.

However, Andros Townsend has said that Liverpool captain Henderson isn’t as pleasant when playing for the opposition.

He’s always been a vocal player on the pitch but is normally seen shouting at his own teammates.

It appears as though everyone is a target for the experienced midfielder once the game starts.

Townsend gets annoyed by Liverpool captain Henderson

TalkSPORT host Laura Woods and Townsend were discussing The Ashes before turning their attention to football.

Woods asked: “What’s the worst bit of sledging that you’ve heard on the football pitch? Was there a serial offender?

Townsend replied: “Probably [Jordan] Henderson. He’s always talking, he’s always at you, he’s one.

“Dele Alli, obviously I played with him, he’s quite mouthy on the pitch.

“Going back a few years Jack Wilshere was quite mouthy on the pitch.”

The £140,000-a-week midfielder has won it all with Liverpool during his time with the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to make big improvements to his midfield this summer.

They’ve already signed Alexis Mac Allister and are also looking at Ryan Gravenberch and Nicolo Barella.

Townsend may think Henderson is annoying as an opposition player, but he’ll be vital to integrating any new signings into the Liverpool team.

His role as a leader on and off the pitch at Anfield will be very difficult to replace whenever he decides to move on.