Andrey Santos says 20-year-old Chelsea player was ‘the best’ vs Fulham last night

Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 in the London Derby last night, and Andrey Santos seemed really impressed with Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Blues have had a torrid start to the campaign, winning just two of their first seven league games. Last night’s result should give all the players some much-needed confidence, especially Mudryk.

Andrey Santos reacts after Mykhaylo Mudryk scores for Chelsea

Chelsea signed Mykhaylo Mudryk in a £88.5 million deal back in January this year. (Sky Sports)

The Ukraine international, who was wanted by Arsenal as well in the winter window, was viewed as the next big thing, but his time at Stamford Bridge has been a difficult one.

After a long, long wait, Mudryk managed to score his first goal for Chelsea last night – a very good finish after a brilliant assist from Levi Colwill.

That set the Blues on their way to picking up some much-needed points, and everybody has been raving about young Mudryk since.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate his goal yesterday. Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos replied: “The best!”

Here’s how a few others reacted to his goal…

Mudryk could explode now

Every time Mudryk had played for Chelsea before last night, you could sense that he was lacking confidence.

There was a lot of pressure on the 20-year-old’s young shoulders for failing to deliver after his big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the winter. That is not easy at all to deal with.

Mudryk, whom Frank Lampard claimed he tried to sign for Everton, finally got his goal last night, and you could see the relief on his face as he ran away to celebrate his long-awaited opener.

This could be a turning point in Mudryk’s Chelsea career – he could now explode and fulfil the massive potential he possesses in the coming weeks and months.