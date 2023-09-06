Arsenal think 22-year-old would’ve played so much better if he’d joined them rather than Chelsea

Arsenal believe that they had a plan in place for Mykhaylo Mudryk that would have seen him perform a lot better had he joined them rather than Chelsea during the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that Oleksandr Zinchenko had expected his international teammate to end up at the Emirates.

Arsenal fans would be forgiven for thinking that missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk back in January has proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Mudryk would ultimately join Chelsea for £88.5 million. In his first 20 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, he has provided two assists. And he is yet to score a single goal for the club.

Arsenal had plan in place for Mudryk

Arsenal meanwhile, would go on to sign Leandro Trossard. Remarkably, the Belgian has two goals and 10 assists in 25 games for the Gunners. He also cost considerably less than the Ukrainian.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Arsenal do not believe that it had to be this way for Mudryk. The Times reports that the Gunners had a progression plan in place for the winger. And they believe that it would have helped the youngster perform a lot better than he has done since his switch to Chelsea.

The report adds that Zinchenko thought he was joining Arsenal. He has continued to provide support for his countryman since the move.

It is such a shame to see Mudryk struggle in this way. He never asked for the two clubs to try and spend so much on him. And obviously, few can imagine what it must be like for any Ukrainian right now.

There is still plenty of time for Mudryk to turn his fortunes around. And he certainly has the talent. But he must be wondering what would have happened had he ended up at Arsenal in January rather than Chelsea.