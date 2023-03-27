Daniel Levy is being pushed to appoint Arne Slot to replace Conte











Daniel Levy made the big decision to sack Antonio Conte at Tottenham last night, leaving Cristian Stellini to take the reins.

Conte had written his own destiny with his stunning rant after the 3-3 draw with Southampton and after biding his time a bit, Levy made the call to part ways with the Italian manager.

The job now falls to Conte’s assistant Stellini and Ryan Mason. The pair will be hoping to guide Spurs into the top four with just under a third of the campaign remaining.

However, before Stellini got the call, there was talk of a number of managers being considered for the job.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

And according to Football.London, one name being pushed down Levy’s throat was that of current Feyenoord boss, Arne Slot.

FL reports how certain contacts over in Holland are been keen for Levy to consider Slot. So much so, that they are actively pushing the Tottenham supremo to offer the job to the Dutchman.

Slot – who has been lauded as an ‘incredible‘ coach – was linked with the Leeds United job in January. But after coming over to Yorkshire for an interview, Leeds opted to go with Javi Gracia until the end of the season.

TBR’s View: Arne Slot surely not the one for Tottenham

Nothing against Slot as a coach or manager, but with the likes of Nagelsmann and Pochettino on the market, Tottenham fans would surely be disappointed with this one.

Slot has done well enough with Feyenoord. But is he really going to be the one to come to Tottenham and take them to the next level? Probably not.

Levy has made the bold and right call to move Conte on. But when the end of the season comes, he faces a huge call in getting a permanent replacement. Slot, though, shouldn’t really be one of the main contenders.