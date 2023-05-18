Pundit backs 'wonderful' manager to join Tottenham; talks have been tabled in











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Feyenoord’s Arne Slot in recent weeks.

With Spurs no longer looking at Julian Nagelsmann, Slot now looks like the frontrunner for the N17 vacancy.

Plenty of speculation has been doing the rounds linking Tottenham with the 44-year-old Dutchman.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Vandaag Inside, relayed by Fr12.nl, recently claimed that Spurs had invited Slot for a conversation.

Last week, The Telegraph reported that Spurs “will speak to” the Dutchman, suggesting talks have been tabled in.

In addition, the report claimed that Slot has been “highly recommended” to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

With so much speculation doing the rounds, the Dutch media has also been keeping a close eye on things.

After all, Slot is the manager of the new Eredivisie champions, and he’s being linked with a Premier League move.

Former PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands midfielder Ibrahim Afellay believes Spurs could tempt Slot into a move.

“If that club applies, you have to be a big boy to refuse,” he said on Studio Voetbal, relayed by Feyenoord Pings and transcribed by Sport Witness.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes then. Tottenham Hotspur is a great club, very different from Southampton or Aston Villa.

“At Feyenoord, Slot reached the maximum, he got more out than in. Do you expect him to reach the Champions League final next year?”

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Our view

Afellay has a point. Slot may well think he has reached a ceiling at Feyenoord, having steered them to the title.

Obviously they will compete in the Champions League next term and he may well want to go for consecutive titles.

However, the lure of the Premier League, one of the best in the world, has turned many heads in the past.

Slot has been deemed one of the best coaches in the world, an “ultra-attacking” “maniac” of a manager who has created a “wonderful attacking machine”.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are a club with so much potential, boasting a world-class stadium that could do with a team befitting its quality and class.