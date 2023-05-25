'Amazing': 43-year-old manager Spurs reportedly want now tipped to become one of the world's best











Levi Colwill believes that Tottenham Hotspur manager target Roberto De Zerbi has the potential to be one of the very best coaches in the world – if he is not already.

Levi Colwill was speaking to The Athletic after Brighton secured their spot in the Europa League on Wednesday. Coincidentally, the interview emerged just as it was announced that Arne Slot would not be joining Tottenham.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Spurs not landing Slot feels like a shock, and yet entirely predictable at the same time. With that, Daniel Levy will swiftly have to switch his attention elsewhere. And one of the names who may perhaps come into his thinking is Roberto De Zerbi.

Colwill lauds Tottenham manager target De Zerbi

Football London previously reported that De Zerbi was on Spurs’ radar before they seemed to step up their interest in Slot.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Luring the Italian away from the Amex Stadium is not going to be easy. But Tottenham now need to produce something special to make up for missing out on Slot.

And judging by Tottenham target Colwill’s comments, managing to appoint De Zerbi would certainly be a real statement.

“Amazing,” he told The Athletic. “When Roberto came in, he just changed things. His mentality as a manager is world class and he is definitely going to be one of the best managers in the world, if he’s not already.

“That’s what you need at a club like this, that’s what you need to take us to the next level. I never realised how good the players are and he’s come in and playing the style — oh, it’s amazing.”

Of course, it is hard to see why De Zerbi would leave Brighton right now. The Seagulls are in the ascendancy. And he will also be aware the decision that led to him getting the Brighton job did not work out too well for Graham Potter.

Tottenham have more potential than Brighton. And they will be back amongst the elite at some stage. However, Spurs appears to be a club without a direction right now.

A lot of work lies ahead. So Tottenham need someone special.

Clearly, De Zerbi would tick that box.