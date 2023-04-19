Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill











Fresh reports from The Sun state that Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to be interested in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

The article says that Spurs are admirers of the centre-back, who is currently on loan at high-flying Brighton. He has massively impressed whilst at the club.

Chelsea may want to keep the Englishman, but The Sun believes that owner Todd Boehly may be forced to have a clear out and sell some homegrown stars in the summer.

Any transfers on Spurs’ end would wait until they appoint a new manager, but it looks like Colwill is one they want to sign.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Levi Colwill

Lewis O’Brien, who was a fellow team mate of Colwill whilst he was at Huddersfield, has heaped praised on the defender. He said that Colwill will enjoy a ‘fantastic career’.

The North London club are in desperate need for reinforcements, especially defensively. Despite them sitting in fifth, they have had a very inconsistent campaign and could have easily been in the top four.

A big reason for them not being in the top four is due to their defence. They have conceded 45 goals this season in the Premier League. This is the seventh worse in the division.

A player like Colwill could be the future of the Tottenham defence. The 20 year old has managed 15 appearances in all competitions this campaign. In each match he has impressed and Brighton will also be keen to keep him permanently.

With him being so young and already showing his class in the Premier League, he has the potential to be a great centre-back for many years.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all