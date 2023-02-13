Amario Cozier-Duberry not involved in Arsenal 21s today in hint towards Manchester City selection











Arsenal are preparing for their biggest game of the season against Manchester City this week.

The Gunners need to avoid defeat to remain top of the Premier League table. At the moment, Arsenal find themselves in a small barren spell, having been beaten by Everton and then nearly beaten by Brentford at the weekend.

For Mikel Arteta, it’s a game that could define his side’s season. However, it appears the Gunners boss is more than willing to trust some of his youth players against the league’s best.

Looking at the Arsenal under-21 squad to face Wolves today, there is no place in there for Amario Cozier-Duberry.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🧱 Kacurri & Awe in defence

💪 Smith captains the side

🔥 Benjamin leads the line



👊 Let's start the week right, Gunners!#AFCU21 | #PL2 pic.twitter.com/qX0QY8kWgU — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) February 13, 2023

The teenager has been in and around the first-team squad and was on the bench this weekend against Brentford.

Having been a regular for the 21s, it appears Arteta is set to include him again this week against City. The youngster is seen as one of the best up and coming talents emerging from London Colney at the moment.

Of course, his place is likely to be on the bench. However, it’s clear Arteta is trusting the 17-year-old and we could end up seeing a surprise debut somewhere against City on Wednesday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR’s View: Cozier-Duberry knocking on Arteta’s Arsenal door

There is no doubt this is a young man making waves at Arsenal right now. Among the cluster of young talents emerging, it seems like Cozier-Duberry is the one being looked at the most.

His place on the bench recently suggests a player who Arteta is more than happy with. It wouldn’t even be surprising to see him get on either, given he is in the mix.

Arsenal might end up needing a wildcard to beat City this week. And what a story it would be if it turned out to be Cozier-Duberry who makes the difference.