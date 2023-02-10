Photo: 'Skilful' 17-year-old spotted in Arsenal training pre-Brentford











Arsenal are ramping up their preparations to face Brentford this weekend as they look to build out their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners lost to Everton last weekend but were given a boost as Manchester City lost at Tottenham as well. It means Mikel Arteta’s side can go eight points clear of City on Saturday by beating Brentford. Pep Guardiola’s side face Aston Villa on the Sunday.

Of course, Arteta will be keen to put the Everton loss quickly behind him and his team. And it seems to keep things fresh in training, Arteta has once again thrown a few youngsters in the mix with the first-team.

One of those young players to get his chance to impress is 17-year-old talent, Amario Cozier-Duberry. Spotted in images doing the rounds from training on Getty, Cozier-Duberry can be seen mixing it up with a few other youngsters as well.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

As we know, Mikel Arteta has been keen to include young players all season. He gave Ethan Nwaneri a surprise debut this season at just 15.

TBR’s View: Cozier-Duberry a name that keeps catching the eye

For those Arsenal fans who follow the 21s and 18s it won’t be a surprise to see Cozier-Duberry getting involved with the first-team.

He’s been producing great performances at youth levels and like others such as Salah-Eddine and Matt Smith, they’ve been getting their chance in first-team training.

Described on Arsenal’s website as a ‘skilful and determined’ player, Cozier-Duberry is still only 17. He is capable both as an attacking midfielder and wing-back if needed.