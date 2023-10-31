Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has now finally spoken on the future of Charlie Patino at the club in the lead up to West Ham.

Arteta’s side travel to East London tomorrow for an EFL cup tie and the manager was speaking at his press conference beforehand.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The Arsenal boss was asked about Patino’s future at the club beyond his Swansea City loan.

And Arteta was quick to send a positive message to Patino over his chances when he returns to Arsenal.

Arteta said: “There is always a pathway to get back.

“And when we make decisions on those players it is always to keep an eye on them and see if we can evolve the squad in a way, and the first thing that we do is look internally.”

These words will no doubt be very reassuring for some Arsenal fans who have been desperate to see Patino in the first team.

Now 20-years-old, a lot of people connected with Arsenal did expect the midfielder to be in the first team by now.

However, Patino is now thriving out on loan at Swansea, which has probably sparked these questions over his Arsenal future.

Arteta says there is a future for Patino at Arsenal

Patino produced some quite outstanding numbers for Swansea last weekend and is heavily impressing on his loan.

And given the left side of Arsenal’s midfield three is yet to be tied down, Patino may have hopes for the future.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The midfielder will no doubt still need to make improvements to be ready for Arteta’s side, but he’s showing the right signs.

And were he still at Arsenal right now, Patino may have been the perfect option for Arteta to turn to for tomorrow.

The Spaniard has confirmed that Declan Rice is likely to play some part of the game against his old side.

But otherwise, fans must expect Arteta to make a host of changes.

Although one player tipped to keep his spot in the side is Emile Smith Rowe.

The midfielder impressed against Sheffield United on Saturday and could now start back to back games.