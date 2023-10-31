Mikel Arteta has now admitted that Declan Rice is likely to make his first Arsenal appearance against West Ham United tomorrow.

Arteta was speaking in his Arsenal press-conference via football.london and was asked about Rice’s chances.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Arsenal boss said it was likely that Rice will play a part against his former club, despite the possibility of changes.

Arteta said: “He is likely. He can be involved, it will be his first time at his old club.”

Of course, this will be a massive moment for Rice and West Ham, as he heads back to the club he so proudly captained.

The £105m Arsenal signing has made an immediate impact at the Emirates and is already one of Arteta’s most crucial players.

It may be a surprise to some that the manager is willing to use Rice in the EFL cup, a competition which can’t be seen as the primary priority.

However, Arsenal’s Rice did prove during his time with West Ham just how well he can cope with playing almost every minute across a long season.

It will be an emotional night for Rice as Arsenal head to West Ham

Although a lot of the focus will be on Rice during the game, David Moyes will surely just have his sights on an improved performance.

West Ham were stifled against Everton on the weekend, and fans were audibly unhappy at the full-time whistle.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Moyes will surely make a few changes against Arsenal with the schedule in mind, but will want to put out a competitive squad.

Danny Ings might be one to get a chance, a striker who’s not had a lot of success this season.

And that may be why West Ham are now being linked with a January move for Tammy Abraham.

Nonetheless, it’ll be a big test of both Arsenal and West Ham’s squads tomorrow night, and Rice’s inclusion may end up making the difference.

Emile Smith Rowe is one Arsenal player being tipped for a start following a successful afternoon against Sheffield United on Saturday.