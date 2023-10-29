20-year-old Arsenal man is sending statement to Mikel Arteta during current loan spell

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino has continued his very impressive form for Swansea City this weekend in a brilliant victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Patino played 72 minutes in the 1-0 win at Ewood Park and continued to show his rich potential.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Just turned 20-years-old, Patino will now be hoping that his Swansea form is catching the eye of all at Arsenal.

And in his minutes yesterday Patino was able to produce some impressive numbers.

Via Sofascore, Patino had 53 touches, made one assist and won seven duels overall.

The midfielder sat alongside Matt Grimes in Swansea’s midfield and is making a real impression.

Of course, it will still be a big challenge for Patino to make the step up to Arsenal’s first team when he returns from his loan.

It was previously reported that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal were willing to let Patino leave permanently in the summer.

However, that changed when Arsenal agreed to loan Patino to Swansea for the season – a situation that will then be reassessed.

But whether it’s at Arsenal or not, the England youth international clearly has a very exciting future ahead.

Patino needs to sustain his Swansea form to convince Arteta at Arsenal

When looking at Patino’s skill-set at Swansea this season, it is easy to imagine his position in the Arsenal midfield.

The number eight role often now occupied by Declan Rice or Kai Havertz, could suit the youngster perfectly.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Although, the names mentioned do delineate the challenge quite well.

Emile Smith Rowe enjoyed a rare start in the Premier League yesterday, and he is in a much stronger position than Patino.

However, all Patino can do is continue to impress at Swansea City and then just assess his situation at Arsenal upon his return.

Arsenal fans following Patino’s progress this season will be very excited to see just how much his game can improve in Wales.

And after their important win yesterday under Michael Duff, Swansea moved up to 13th place in the Championship table.