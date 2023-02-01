Ally McCoist thinks Arsenal signing Jorginho on deadline day was a major error











Ally McCoist has now said that Arsenal have made a mistake on deadline day by signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

McCoist was speaking on TalkSPORT (31/1 6:14am), as the news broke that Arsenal were closing in on the Italian international.

Jorginho ended up being Arsenal’s final signing of the January window.

The 31-year-old followed Leandro Trossard and Jaukb Kiwior through the door at The Emirates.

The Gunners were hoping he’d be joined by Moises Caicedo, but Brighton held firm on not letting him go.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jorginho has joined Arsenal for £12m and signed an 18-month contract.

He’s won some of football’s biggest trophies, including the Champions League, and Mikel Arteta knows how important that experience is.

McCoist is unsure whether Jorginho will even get into Arsenal’s team.

He’s also questioned whether his style of football is going to fit in with the system that Arteta has developed.

McCoist thinks Arsenal signing Jorginho is an error

Speaking about the Italian international on TalkSPORT, McCoist said: “Not a good move for Arsenal. He’s not mobile or high energy enough for Arsenal.

“Are you actually telling me you’re signing players from my team [Chelsea] as bench players?

“You’ve got to be signing players that will strengthen your team, first and foremost.

“I know you want a squad of 18, but you want as much like for like as you can.

“For example, when Manchester City make substitutions, towards the end of the game they don’t necessarily weaken their team. You could argue at that point they strengthen it.

“I don’t see it as a great move. Nothing to do with the financials, I actually think Chelsea are getting the better deal.

“I think he changes the way Arsenal play, I really do. That midfield is high energy, [Thomas] Partey, [Martin] Odegaard and [Granit] Xhaka have been excellent.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s talented, top quality, but he plays the game at a different pace than Arsenal want to play it.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho admitted after signing for Arsenal, that even playing against them in pre-season, he sensed something was different.

He’s now got to quickly get up to speed with his new teammates and Arteta’s tactics.

McCoist doesn’t believe Jorginho can break into Arsenal’s team ahead of the likes of Thomas Partey.

However, a serious injury to Mohamed Elneny meant reinforcements were desperately needed in the final days of the window.

Jorginho will now hope he can end the season with a Premier League winners medal around his neck.

Show all