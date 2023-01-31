'In pre-season': Jorginho shares Arsenal admission just after signing from Chelsea











Arsenal have completed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea and the midfielder has admitted he’s been impressed for a while.

Jorginho has completed his move for around £12m and it means Arsenal get an experienced midfielder in the door to help with their promotion push. The Italian has won it all really, and Mikel Arteta will hope his experience can help his young team over the line.

And speaking about his move to the Gunners, Jorginho has admitted he had a feeling about Arsenal all the way back in pre-season after playing them.

“I know he tried a few times before but it didn’t happen [Arteta trying to sign him]. I try to add and to help with my experience from other clubs, to help the team more and more,” Jorginho said.

“It was tough! [Playing against Arsenal in November] Even in pre-season, I could feel that this season Arsenal would do very well.”

TBR’s View: Jorginho will take to Arsenal life with ease

His experience and quality means that Jorginho will have little trouble adapting to life under Mikel Arteta.

He will be able to adapt quickly to how Arteta likes the game to be played, meaning there’s no need for any big settling in period.

That could be crucial to Arsenal right now. Their title tilt is in full swing, and Jorginho being on board can only be a positive.