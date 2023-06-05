Ally McCoist tells 24-year-old to sign for the Gunners rather than Manchester United











Ally McCoist has urged Declan Rice to choose a move to Arsenal over Manchester United this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (5/6 8:53am), McCoist was chipping in with his opinion of what’s set to be one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

Declan Rice will be trying his best to put the speculation surrounding his future out of his mind.

He’s currently preparing for arguably the biggest game of his club career.

West Ham face Fiorentina on Wednesday in the Europa Conference League Final.

With the 24-year-old almost certainly leaving this summer, there’s no better way to depart than by lifting a European trophy.

Rice has been linked with plenty of clubs recently, including Arsenal and Manchester United, but McCoist thinks he should stay in London.

Mikel Arteta would certainly be pleased if The Emirates ended up being his final destination.

It also puts him and West Ham into a brilliant possible when negotiating a deal.

The last thing The Gunners will want is to be dragged into another bidding war with a rival after losing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

McCoist tells Rice to join Arsenal over Man United

Asked about the 24-year-old’s future, McCoist said: “It’s a funny one. Over the weekend and over the season, if I’m Declan Rice and I’m weighing up my options, I am thinking I’d probably rather go to Arsenal than Manchester United.

“I look at Manchester United over the weekend, and I know they’ve won the League Cup, but they look as though they’re four or five players behind Manchester City.

“I still think Arsenal are well behind Manchester City, but I think they’ve got the potential to get nearer to them quicker.”

Arsenal fans will hope Rice agrees with McCoist and rejects any proposal from Manchester United.

Arteta’s side are arguably in a better position going into next season and should only get better when looking at the ages of their best players.

With Granit Xhaka set to depart, the perfect role for Rice has opened up in the team.

As long as his asking price doesn’t increase too much, Arsenal will hope they’re in the best position to convince him to join their club.

