Ally McCoist seriously worried about 24-year-old Arsenal player right now

Pundit Ally McCoist has admitted he’s now very worried about Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz now.

McCoist was speaking on TalkSPORT (11/9 6:54am) with the international break not providing the 24-year-old with any respite.

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m off the back of a rather average season at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta saw plenty of potential in the versatile German international but hasn’t been able to extract a top performance out of him yet.

He’s stuck with him so far this season, starting him in all four of Arsenal’s league games.

However, although he’s been working hard, he’s made a few key mistakes and not stood out in midfield.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Havertz would have been hoping joining up with his international teammates would have taken some of the pressure off him.

However, Ally McCoist is now worried about Havertz after Germany coach Hansi Flick was sacked following a 4-1 defeat to Japan.

Havertz started as a false nine for Germany on Saturday but was substituted for Thomas Muller after 73 minutes.

It’s a position he’s struggled to thrive in but won’t help his already low confidence.

McCoist worried about Arsenal star Havertz

Reacting to the news coming out of Germany about Flick, McCoist said: “Do you know what I think they’re lacking? I’m just looking at their side and they’ve got great players, [Leroy] Sane, [Florian] Wirtz, [Serge] Gnabry, [Kai] Havertz.

“I’m just looking at that side and I think it lacks a bit of steel. When you think of German sides of the past, clearly they’ve been talented no doubt about it but they’ve always had a bit about them.

“They’ve had a spine and a ruthless streak to them and I don’t think they’ve got that.

“What about Havertz though he just cannot get a break at all.

“I mean, it’s a real, real problem got to be a real problem. Obviously not setting the standards at Arsenal and obviously on the international side as well.”

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe will be hoping Arteta makes a change in midfield against Everton on Sunday.

McCoist will be echoing the thoughts of many Arsenal fans when he says he’s worried about Havertz.

He’s doing the right things in training but is struggling to convert that into meaningful performances.

It will be interesting to see whether he retains his place in the side at the weekend.