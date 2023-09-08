Kai Havertz really hasn’t had the best of starts to life at Arsenal.

The German has been all over the place in each of his games for Arsenal so far, and, in all honesty, there really doesn’t look to be a place for him in this side.

However, according to Julian Laurens, Mikel Arteta still has a lot of faith in the German.

Indeed, Laurens says that Arteta is genuinely convinced that Havertz has enough talent to play as a number eight in this Arsenal team, claiming that the gaffer remains happy with Havertz and that he’s playing well in training.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arteta still has faith

Laurens shared what he knows about Havertz and how he’s getting on in training.

“Again, I think he needs more time Havertz. It may not look like much, but he has played with four different left-backs so far this season, he had Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu and Timber playing there. This is not helping when you play on that left side and you have different left-backs behind you every single time with different profiles. I think he will get there. Arteta is convinced he has enough talent to get used to that number eight position and do well, he’s good in training. In games he lacks a lot, but Arteta is happy with him and he brings a lot of balance to this team to, I think he will come good,” Laurens said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wearing thin

Arteta may still have faith in Havertz, but surely this can’t go on for much longer.

The Gunners are scraping by in far too many of their games at the moment, and Havertz is a clear weakness in this side.

With the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and even Thomas Partey waiting in the wings to fill this midfield role, we can’t help but think that the clock is ticking for Havertz to start upping his game, because if he continues to struggle, he will eventually cost Arsenal.