Ally McCoist says one Everton player was ‘ridiculous’ against Sheffield United

Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend have been raving about Everton star Jordan Pickford after his performance against Sheffield United.

The pair were on TalkSPORT (4/9 9:57am) and discussing their best players of the weekend.

It was a huge match at the bottom of the table on Saturday lunchtime when Everton travelled to Bramall Lane.

Both players started the day without a point and knew how far a win would go.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s early goal was the first time Sean Dyche’s side had found the back of the net in the league this season which took some pressure off the team.

However, it was much too easy for Cameron Archer to equalise before a very unfortunate own goal from Jordan Pickford.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Arnaut Danjuma’s first goal for the club eventually earned the Toffees a point but not before Pickford made his biggest contribution of the day.

McCoist highlighted Pickford’s overall contribution to Everton going into the international break.

The 29-year-old will almost certainly be pulling on the number one shirt for the Three Lions once again on Saturday against Ukraine.

McCoist raves about Everton star Pickford

In the final minute of the match, Sheffield United had a corner and Ollie McBurnie rose highest to head towards the Everton goal.

Pickford made a fantastic initial stop before the ball fell to the Scottish striker again, but he was denied by another phenomenal save.

Reflecting on his performance on TalkSPORT, Andy Townsend said: “My goalkeeper, it has to be Jordan Pickford for me this weekend.”

Ally McCoist added: “Jordan Pickford was absolutely outstanding. Ridiculous, ridiculous!

Townsend concluded: “Some of Pickford’s saves at the end there were brilliant.”

Everton may not have done as much business as they would have liked in the summer but keeping hold of Jordan Pickford was one of their most important decisions.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There were rumours he could go early in the window but he confirmed his decision to stay well before deadline day.

Plenty of Everton fans will agree with McCoist’s assessment that Pickford had another brilliant game in goal.

Any success Everton enjoy this season will likely come down to the 29-year-old’s performances.

If the club’s struggles in front of goal continue, they’re going to need Pickford to continue bailing them out.