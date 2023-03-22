Ally McCoist says he's a 'massive fan' of £60m player Tottenham could reportedly sign this summer











Ally McCoist has lavished praise on James Maddison who is hoping for a second England appearance tomorrow night.

Maddison has been named in Gareth Southgate’s first Three Lions squad of 2023 for the fixtures against Italy and Ukraine this week.

He went to the World Cup but struggled with his fitness and did not play a single minute before the quarter-final exit against France.

McCoist told TalkSPORT what an admirer he is of Maddison, with his co-host Laura Woods also effusive in her praise of the midfielder.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ally McCoist and Laura Woods on James Maddison

McCoist said: “I think it’s safe to say, on the Breakfast Show, we’re all big, massive fans of James Maddison. I think we’d all like to see him given the opportunity.”

Woods added: “Get him in. Honestly. We’ve been waiting so long for this. While there’s a chance to have some movement and it’s a Euros qualifier, still really important games, but it’s not like he’s a risk, or a young player, or a gamble.

“He’s creative, exciting, intelligent, makes things happen, assists, he scores. Get him in. I would love to see him. What are we waiting for?

“It’s taken so long to even get him to the World Cup, even in games he could have had an impact in. 100 per cent, I’d love to see him.”

A report from The Athletic has claimed the playmaker is now basically certain to leave Leicester at the end of the season, with Tottenham circling.

Valued at £60 million, it would an expensive outlay for any club to go and get Maddison, with Newcastle said to be hugely keen too.

But he has been the main reason for optimism at Leicester this season and deserves a chance to impress on the international stage.