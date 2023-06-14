Ally McCoist says he feels sorry for £50m player Spurs are reportedly trying to sign

Pundit Ally McCoist has suggested that he feels sorry for Tottenham Hotspur target Jadon Sancho after his struggles at Manchester United.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist was giving his verdict on the England international.

After arriving at Old Trafford with huge expectations, Jadon Sancho has struggled to play his football.

He was brilliant at Borussia Dortmund, contributing huge numbers of goals and assists.

It convinced Manchester United to spend £73m on the young winger two years ago.

Sadly, the move simply hasn’t worked out for either party and Erik ten Hag has used Sancho sparingly.

He’s already been linked with a move away from Man United this summer, with Tottenham reportedly interested.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

A £50m price tag has been placed on the 23-year-old, which would represent a significant loss for the club.

McCoist has suggested that Sancho hasn’t shown enough during his time at Manchester United and needs to leave, which could suit Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou will want to assess his squad quickly during pre-season.

Given many of Tottenham’s forwards underperformed last season, reinforcements may be required this summer.

McCoist feels sorry for Tottenham target Sancho

Asked about the young forward, McCoist said: “He hasn’t shown enough at all. You’ve got to find a way to overcome it.

“There’s a million excuses out there if you want to go and look for them.

“The fact is you’re not going to get game time if you’re not showing the manager in training that you can do a job.

“I feel sorry for him, he’s got to get away and get his career back on track and honestly I don’t think it would be a bad thing if he went back to where he came from.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho’s drop-off at Manchester United has been difficult to understand given how good he was in Dortmund.

McCoist suggesting that Sancho should go back to the German club may be frustrating for Tottenham.

Normally, Spurs would believe they could outbid Dortmund if it came to it this summer.

However, they’re about to receive a huge windfall from the sale of Jude Bellingham that could allow them to re-sign Sancho if they wanted to.

Tottenham might take a gamble on Sancho if the price tag is right, but won’t want a repeat of Richarlison’s expensive move that hasn’t paid off so far.