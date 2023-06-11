Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 23-year-old who Mauricio Pochettino labelled a ‘massive prospect’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho – a player who Mauricio Pochettino once hailed as a ‘massive prospect’.

Spurs are preparing for a vital summer transfer window as they bid to re-shape the squad in Ange Postecoglou’s image.

The Aussie boss is expected to implement a style of play which will differ drastically from his predecessor Antonio Conte.

And while Tottenham boast a wealth of attacking options, The Daily Star claimed yesterday that they are eyeing a move for Jadon Sancho.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

The outlet reports that Tottenham are considering a £50 million swoop for the United winger. Sancho has failed to nail down a place in Erik ten Hag’s side this season after struggling with his fitness over the past year.

He arrived at Old Trafford back in 2021 for a fee worth £73 million, but he’s been unable to reproduce the form he managed at Borussia Dortmund.

But during his spell in the Bundesliga, the 23-year-old was widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

And former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino certainly agreed with this sentiment back in 2019.

Pochettino once raved about Sancho’s potential

Pochettino was preparing his Spurs side for a last-16 Champions League clash against Dortmund back in 2019.

The Argentine was asked about Tottenham’s interest in signing Sancho from Manchester City before he sealed a switch to Germany.

And while he remained tight-lipped about any transfer rumours, he hailed Sancho’s potential at the time.

“He doesn’t surprise me,” Pochettino said. “We knew very well that he was capable of doing what he’s doing now, with game time.

“The quality he was showing at Manchester City and with his national team (at age group level) – we were talking in the last few years, that he was a massive prospect to be a very good player.

“He is showing now in Germany that he can cope with the pressure of playing in the Bundesliga and Champions League. And it doesn’t surprise me, his talent is there.” as quoted by Sky Sports.

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, Pochettino isn’t exactly the flavour of the month in North London after he secured a move to Chelsea recently.

But the Argentine boss was clearly a huge admirer of Sancho at the time, who excelled during his spell at Dortmund.

Sancho is yet to reach his full potential in England, despite showing glimpses of his brilliance at Old Trafford.

Yet, it would be a surprise to see United give up on the English winger just two years after bringing him in.

He has performed well after coming back from a mid-season break and you get the feeling that Tottenham would have to present a sizeable offer for United to consider a sale.