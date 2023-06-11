Tottenham now reportedly want to sign £50m player who Eric Dier says is ‘very gifted’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a shock summer move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier once labelled him a ‘very gifted’ player.

Spurs are facing a decisive summer window after naming Ange Postecoglou as their new manager this week.

The former Celtic boss is expected to re-shape the Spurs squad in his image after doing similar in Glasgow.

Tottenham are well-stocked in terms of their attacking options and are expected to focus mainly on their backline.

But The Daily Star claimed on Saturday that Spurs are planning a £50 million swoop for Jadon Sancho.

The 23-year-old has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford after making the switch from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021.

Sancho was widely viewed as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe during his spell in Germany, making his debut for England at just 18 years of age.

And after Gareth Southgate brought him on against for the final 12 minutes of a UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia back in October 2018, Eric Dier was full of praise for the winger.

Dier says Sancho is ‘very gifted’

“Jadon Sancho was fantastic when he came on, very direct and confident, fast and technicality very gifted,” Dier said.

“Hopefully he can be a big part of England in the future, he needs to keep working hard.” as quoted by the Daily Express.

Sancho went from strength to strength after making his England debut as he starred for Dortmund over the next three years.

But he’s yet to live up to his potential in Manchester having struggled with fitness and form.

Spurs will be fully aware of the need to sign a long-term replacement for Heung-Min Son over the coming transfer windows.

Sancho has shown he has the potential to become a world-class player, but it’s difficult to see Tottenham paying £50 million for him after his struggles in Manchester.