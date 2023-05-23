Ally McCoist says Arsenal are reportedly trying to make a bigger signing than Gabriel Jesus











Pundit Ally McCoist has said that if Arsenal signed Ilkay Gundogan this summer it would be a bigger statement than their purchase of Gabriel Jesus.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (23/5 6:57am), McCoist was discussing the German’s future.

Gundogan broke Arsenal’s hearts this weekend by lifting the Premier League trophy following their 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Manchester City didn’t even need a result against the struggling Blues after Arsenal’s defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Gunners squandered their position in the league, running out of steam at the worst possible time.

However, in the context of their recent campaigns, this season has been a success.

Mikel Arteta has developed a fantastic style of play and has built a squad in his image.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

They’ve recently been linked with Ilkay Gundogan as they look to continue their ascent up the Premier League.

McCoist believes that if Arsenal do sign Gundogan, it would be a bigger signing than that of Gabriel Jesus last season.

It makes a lot of sense for the Gunners to continue raiding the best squad in world football for signings.

McCoist lauds Arsenal target Gundogan

Asked what kind of statement signing Gundogan would be, McCoist said: “What a statement that would be. It’s a bigger statement than [Gabriel] Jesus, it’s a bigger statement than [Oleksandr] Zinchenko for me.

“You’re getting a brilliant player and the age factor doesn’t really come into it nowadays for 32-year-olds, they’ve kept themselves meticulously fit.

“There are great pros and he’s certainly that.

“The only negative is you’ve not got a sell-on, but that’s balanced by the fact you might be getting him on a free transfer.

“He’s a winner and he’s a big occasion player, that’s exactly what he is. Everyone will be after him.”

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal want at least one central midfielder this summer, and McCoist believes Gundogan would be an incredible addition.

With Granit Xhaka set to exit Arsenal, Gundogan would immediately slot into Arteta’s first team.

His age shouldn’t be an issue given he’s joining one of the youngest squads in the Premier League.

McCoist’s assessment of Arsenal’s pursuit of Gundogan seems very accurate.

Whether Pep Guardiola would allow another one of his players to join one of their nearest rivals is another matter.

