£21m player is open to working with Mikel Arteta next season

Arsenal are keen on signing Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City this summer and a deal to bring him in might not be as difficult as some think.

Gundogan has helped lead City to the Premier League title and he lifted the trophy yesterday to make it three in a row.

The German international has been ‘exceptional‘ all season long and has chipped in with big goals again. And while a new deal is on the table from City, a move to Arsenal isn’t being ruled out.

Gundogan likes the idea of working with Mikel Arteta

According to The Guardian, there is an interest from Gundogan when it comes to working with Arteta. The pair were together at City while Arteta was Pep’s assistant.

And The Guardian claims that that link could steer Gundogan into making the move to north London.

Gundogan has been one of City’s best ever signings. He joined the club for just £21m and has since led them to trophy after trophy. He will be keen to lift the Champions League in a few weeks’ time, when Inter Milan stand in their way.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are keen to strengthen the ranks this summer. Arteta is looking for some more big characters after seeing his side stumble within touching distance of the finishing line this season.

Big decision coming

Ilkay Gundogan’s easiest call here would be to sign with City, continue to be a key player, and probably win the league again.

The tougher decision would be to leave and go and follow Jesus and Zinchenko to Arsenal. From there, he’d be tasked with usurping his former club and potentially, tarnishing his rep a bit.

Realistically, Gundogan stays put here. But the idea of a new challenge might eat away at him, and Arteta will be hoping he gets a call from the German at some point.

