Pep Guardiola issues verdict on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard











Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City tonight, claiming that the Gunners skipper is an exceptional player.

The City boss was speaking – in comments reported by Goal – ahead of that massive game at the Etihad Stadium which could go some way to deciding where the Premier League title goes this season.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It is Arsenal who have had a wobble of late. Mikel Arteta’s men have drawn their last three games to leave the door open for the Cityzens to potentially step through.

Guardiola praises Odegaard

It could have been worse had it not been for a late fightback from Arsenal against Southampton. And the player who sparked the comeback was Martin Odegaard, with the captain taking matters into his own hands and getting their second goal of the night.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Odegaard has been in unbelievable form for much of the campaign. He is definitely a candidate for the player of the season.

And ahead of the contest, Pep Guardiola shared how he has been impressed by the midfielder for a long time – ever since he visited Bayern Munich to train with the Bavarian side.

“I remember perfectly, he came with his father for two or three days of training sessions. I needed five minutes to think, ‘this player plays good'” he said.

“I think he made a tour all over Europe, training for however many clubs. In the end, Arsenal was attractive for him, an exceptional player, captain at his age in Arsenal in a short time there is because you have to be a special personality, has the strength to be captain. Mikel wouldn’t give him captaincy if he didn’t have the strength to be captain.”

‘Special personality’

Odegaard’s career has been a remarkable. Incredibly for a 24-year-old, he has been on the scene for more than a decade.

There were concerns that he was going to be a player who would never hit the heights initially expected of him. His time with Real Madrid ultimately has to be considered a disappointment.

But that presented Arsenal with an opportunity. And they have provided the Norwegian with the platform to show why there was so much excitement about him in the early stages.

He is now one of the best players in the division. And there is still a very decent chance that he may become the latest captain to get his hands on the Premier League trophy.