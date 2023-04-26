‘We just saw’: BT commentator now shares what Martin Odegaard was telling Arsenal teammates after City goal











Commentator Darren Fletcher has now shared what Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was telling his teammates after Manchester City’s first goal.

Fletcher was watching the game for BT Sport and spotted the Norwegian commanding his teammates.

In their biggest game of the season, Arsenal fell behind to a brilliant Kevin de Bruyne goal.

The Belgian pounced on a lay-off from Erling Haaland and drove through Arsenal’s midfield.

He then curled the ball around Aaron Ramsdale, although Jamie Carragher believed he could have done better.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal looked second-best throughout the match, struggling to keep hold of the ball at all.

Much had been made of the absence of William Saliba, and how that affects Mikel Arteta’s side in possession.

His replacement Rob Holding is nowhere near as comfortable on the ball, and Manchester City targeted that weakness.

Martin Odegaard realised he needed to rally his Arsenal teammates after the opening goal.

It’s his responsibility as captain, as he realised just how vital this result would be for the Premier League title race.

Fletcher spots Odegaard reaction after Arsenal concede first goal

After Bukayo Saka couldn’t control an ambitious long pass, Fletcher said: “We just saw Martin Odegaard there with the ball out of play, trying to get his team further up the pitch.

“He’s one player that they’ve got to get on the ball around the Manchester City penalty area tonight Martin Odegaard.”

His co-commentator Lucy Ward added: “Him and De Bruyne work in the same area in the inside-right channel, that’s where they excel. Odegaard has to step up, he’s the man on regains and get Arsenal forward.”

Odegaard is arguably Arsenal’s most comfortable player on the ball when under pressure.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Manchester City recognised this, and were quick to close him down as soon as he got on the ball.

Arsenal looked second-best before and after Manchester City’s opening goal, and even Odegaard struggled to keep hold of the ball.

Man City showed their full title credentials, while Arsenal looked nervous throughout the match.

Experience in these high-pressure situations looked to have finally told on Mikel Arteta’s impressive young side.

Show all