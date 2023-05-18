Glenn Murray wowed by Newcastle ace who has 'matured as a player'











Premier League pundit Glenn Murray has been massively impressed with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson this season.

Newcastle were facing Brighton on Thursday night in a huge match for both sides, which the Magpies won 4-1.

The clubs have had amazing campaigns this season. Newcastle are likely to get a Champions League spot and the Seagulls are still in the running for Europe too.

Both sides have impressed plenty of neutrals, especially Newcastle as they’re closing in on a top-four finish this season.

The Magpies are now four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with both sides having played 36 out of 38.

This would be a massive achievement for both Newcastle and Eddie Howe. It was only a couple of seasons ago that the club were battling for relegation.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Pundit raves over Newcastle star Callum Wilson

In this crazy season, everyone expected star signing Alexander Isak to be the main striker. This has not been the case as we have seen him and Wilson both feature a lot.

Speaking about Wilson for the Premier League, Murray said: “I think about how Callum’s matured as a player after some really serious injuries at Bournemouth.

“He has a goalscorer’s instinct. He’s in between the sticks like all good strikers should be. I’m so impressed by him.”

It has been a fantastic season for the Englishman. He has always been a good finisher but he has seemingly taken it up a level this campaign.

Wilson, who Newcastle signed for £20million, has made 29 appearances in the Premier League this term. He has scored a very impressive 18 goals, including one against the Seagulls.

Indeed, his 18 league goals this season are the most by a Newcastle player since 2003-04, when the great Alan Shearer scored 22 goals.

It will be very interesting to see if Gareth Southgate selects him in his next England squad.

With Ivan Toney banned for a long period, Wilson is the second-highest English goalscorer in the division.

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)