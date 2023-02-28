Ally McCoist predicts whether Everton are going to be relegated this season or not











Ally McCoist has now delivered his verdict on whether Everton are going to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

He was discussing on TalkSPORT (28/2 9:12am) with Gabby Agbonlahor who may be heading to the Championship next season.

The relegation battle looks set to be closer than it has been in years.

Crystal Palace in 12th place are only six points clear of the drop with a third of the season left to play.

The teams near the bottom have been chopping and changing managers to try and gain an advantage.

Everton are no exception, bringing in Sean Dyche to try and avoid the drop.

His win over league leaders Arsenal certainly caught the eye of Everton’s rivals at the bottom of the league.

They also secured a vital win over Leeds but still find themselves a point from safety.

Everton make the trip to Arsenal tomorrow, Ally McCoist was making his mind up on the relegation battle.

He’s certainly seen some progress at Goodison Park in recent week, but has highlighted a key problem.

McCoist discusses Everton’s chance of surviving relegation

Speaking to Gabby Agbonlahor on TalkSPORT, McCoist said: “That’ll be good enough to keep them up [winning every other game].

“If they can do that, I think at home, I know it was a sore one against Villa, although they’re capable of doing that to anybody let’s be honest.

“I just think, goals are a problem for Everton. But I just think the Sean Dyche mentality, he’ll rally them, he’ll get the whole place [going].

Gabby Agbonlahor agreed with McCoist’s conclusion: “It’s a home game against Aston Villa and they were toothless.

“I mean Aston Villa were so comfortable in the game. I do think Everton will scrape through, but they’ve got to find a way of getting these points.

“They’re toothless going forward, then they sit back and play Demarai Gray as a false nine because Calvert-Lewin’s not ready.

“[They need to] find a way to win 1-0.”

Sean Dyche could soon welcome back James Garner and Nathan Patterson after their respective injuries.

However, the main concern for Everton fans will be when they can welcome Dominic Calvert-Lewin back.

The England international has been far from prolific recently, but is their best bet to score some much-needed goals.

Securing the future of Jordan Pickford will certainly provide a boost to Toffees fans.

They’ll be hoping that McCoist’s relegation prediction comes true and Everton live to fight another day.

