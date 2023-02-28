‘Strikes a good ball’: Sean Dyche now says 21-year-old Everton youngster's technique has really impressed him











Everton manager Sean Dyche has spoken about how impressed he’s already been with youngster James Garner.

Dyche spoke to the press ahead of their Premier League game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

It’s a chance for the Toffees to escape the relegation zone and do the double over the league leaders.

Everton will likely have a much tougher time when they face the Gunners on this occasion.

Their away form has been poor, and Arsenal have only lost once at the Emirates in the league this season.

Dyche admitted his side would have to put in a serious performance to get anything out of the game.

“They’re having a fine season,” Dyche said.

“They’re being creative home and away, they’ve proved they’re a force to be reckoned with. We’ve got to go down there and put a performance in.”

Everton boss Dyche was also asked to give an update on the fitness of James Garner.

The 21-year-old is getting closer to a return, and Dyche took time to praise the midfielder before moving on.

Dyche impressed with Everton youngster Garner

Speaking about the fitness of Garner and defender Nathan Patterson, Dyche said: “Well they’ve [Garner and Nathan Patterson] been out a while, so they both need games.

“Jimmy’s going well, he’s getting fitter and stronger. There’s another [under-21] game this week, so I’ll probably get him in that one and then after three-ish months out he should be classed as being fit.

“Well he certainly strikes a good ball, he’s pretty new to the Premier League but had a very strong season last season at [Nottingham] Forest.”

Everton fans saw a glimpse of Garner’s ability at the beginning of the season.

After signing on deadline day, it took Garner three league games to finally make his debut.

Six substitute appearances later, Garner was ruled out with a back injury and hasn’t featured since.

He played for the under-21s last week, and impressed Lampard in training before being ruled out.

Dyche will be hoping Garner’s excellent ball-striking ability can benefit Everton in front of goal soon.

The former Burnley man will be confident he can improve Everton’s defensive issues.

However, they’re seriously lacking a goal threat right now, and Garner could end up being the unlikely solution.

