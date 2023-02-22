Tottenham target Jordan Pickford makes decision on Everton future











Tottenham Hotspur target Jordan Pickford is set to put an end to speculation concerning his future by signing a new contract with Everton, according to a report from The Times.

Pickford has now entered the final 18 months of his current deal at Goodison Park. He has been a fantastic servant for the Toffees, making 222 appearances for the club in all competitions since his £30 million move.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bleak time to be an Everton supporter. And with that, some may have anticipated that the 28-year-old may look to move on in the near future.

Tottenham target Pickford to sign new Everton contract

Certainly, Tottenham were potentially hoping that he would be keen to join them. Fabrizio Romano told Give Me Sport last month that Pickford is one of the options on Spurs’ radar as they look to find Hugo Lloris’ long-term successor.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

But it would appear that their hopes of potentially signing Pickford are about to be dealt a blow.

According to The Times, Pickford is now close to signing a new contract at Everton. There has recently been significant progress after months of negotiations.

Of course, much may well depend on what division Everton are playing in next year. They have made a very bright start to life under Sean Dyche. And it would be no surprise if they did manage to stay up.

However, they are not out of the woods just yet. And should they fall into the Championship, it is hard to imagine Pickford wanting to stay.

He is an ‘exceptional‘ talent coming into the peak years of his career. Clearly, he is very happy at Everton and wants to be a part of the club’s rise back up the table.

Tottenham therefore, may need to look elsewhere when the time comes to replace Lloris.