‘In the end’: Pundit suggests Arsenal actually have an attacker who is better than Mykhaylo Mudryk











Speaking on Premier League Productions, Glenn Murray has been discussing Leandro Trossard’s impact since joining Arsenal.

Murray, of course, knows Mudryk well from their time together at Brighton, and he’s been very impressed by his former teammate since he joined Arsenal.

Indeed, the pundit says that Trossard has fit in brilliantly in Mikel Arteta’s side, and he even went as far as to say that he was the right signing ahead of Mykhaylo Mudryk – a player Arsenal nearly signed for £80m in the winter transfer window.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Trossard better than Mudryk

Murray spoke about Trossard and his impact at the Emirates.

“Since he’s gone to Arsenal, he’s playing with players that are similarly brilliant to him and have an understanding of the game, how could you not fit in with those players around you? They’re going to score, previously at Brighton it was well-documented how many chances they missed, especially when Potter was there,” Murray said.

“Yes, they went for Mudryk, but I think they went for the right man in the end.”

Doing the business

It’s hard to argue anything other than that Trossard is better than Mudryk at the moment.

The Ukrainian is yet to score in the Premier League and he only got his first assist at the weekend.

Meanwhile Trossard has been finding the next regularly for both Brighton and Arsenal this season, while he netted a hat-trick of assists at the weekend too.

The Belgian may not have as high a ceiling as Mudryk, but when you’re in the title race it’s about having players who will perform now, not in a few years’ time.

Trossard was cheaper than Mudryk and he’s currently looking better than Mudryk, it’s fair to say Arsenal made the right call with this one.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Show all