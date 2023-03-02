Ally McCoist now shares who he thinks will finish in the top four this season – Tottenham or Liverpool











Ally McCoist has now shared who he thinks will finish in the top four of the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

McCoist was speaking on TalkSPORT (2/3 8:51am) after an evening of mixed fortunes for both sides.

Tottenham were unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United.

A rotated side put in an awful performance and were deservedly eliminated by The Blades.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool, on the other hand, moved up to sixth in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored the goals as Jurgen Klopp’s side kept another clean sheet.

Liverpool are now just six points behind Tottenham with a game in hand, and Ally McCoist is worried about the north London side.

Their inconsistency could be their downfall with Liverpool on the charge.

McCoist makes top four prediction between Tottenham and Liverpool

After Tottenham’s latest dismal display, McCoist said: “I don’t trust them, you don’t know what you’re going to get.

“You can’t put a banker on them, saying you fancy them to get three points against anybody.

“They lost [by] four at Leicester after beating Manchester City.

“There’s no doubt they can [finish in the top four], but if it came to head-to-head between Spurs and Liverpool, you’ve got to say you fancy Liverpool in a one-off.”

Virgil van Dijk was the hero for Liverpool last night, scoring a header and once again leading from the front in defence.

Diogo Jota’s performance after missing so much of the season will also be an encouraging sign for Liverpool fans.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In contrast, Richarlison went another game without a goal for Tottenham.

Since his £60m move from Everton, he’s found the net in just one game, a brace against Marseille in September.

McCoist’s suggestion that Liverpool could come out on top of Tottenham will hinge on the form of their forwards.

Tottenham have been even more reliant than normal on Harry Kane this season.

If the 29-year-old has an off day, his teammates rarely pick up the slack.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s plethora of forward options could just see them leapfrog Spurs before the end of the season.

Show all