Jamie O'Hara tears into Richarlison after Tottenham loss











Jamie O’Hara has told talkSPORT that Richarlison was miles off the level needed after starting for Tottenham Hotspur in their shock FA Cup loss at Sheffield United.

Richarlison was handed a golden opportunity to impress on Wednesday night. The Brazilian has had to be patient following his move from Everton in the summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

He has been bright at times. However, he has struggled to live up to expectations given the fee which brought him to the club. So the trip to Bramall Lane seemed like a chance he had been waiting for.

O’Hara criticises Richarlison

However, Spurs were knocked out with little more than a whimper. And Richarlison had a very poor day at the office. He missed a really good chance in the first-half. And he rarely threatened to get on the scoresheet before coming off for Harry Kane.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Richarlison now has two goals in 22 games in all competitions. And O’Hara did not hold back in his criticism of the 25-year-old.

“You talk about Richarlison. It’s £60m we played for him,” he told talkSPORT. “He was really good at the World Cup. He couldn’t hit a barn door tonight, he was miles off it.

“Davinson Sanchez comes in. He looks like he’s playing with cement in his boots. I don’t understand these players.”

What is particularly alarming is that Richarlison scored more goals in four games at the World Cup than he has in more than five times that amount of appearances for Tottenham.

Of course, Brazil were one of the favourites for that tournament. Meanwhile, Tottenham are probably underdogs in a few more games. But that is an eye-opening record.

Spurs have one of the best groups of attacking players, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski also vying for a chance. And yet, something really is not working.

Richarlison has often brought a lot to the side. But he is not doing enough when it really counts.

Wednesday was a brilliant opportunity to make a real impression. However, he let the chance pass through his fingers.