Divock Origi suggests Virgil van Dijk is a king after Liverpool performance vs Wolves











Divock Origi was very impressed with Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk after their 2-0 over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

Van Dijk took to Instagram after the full-time whistle to celebrate his side moving into the top six of the Premier League.

The Dutchman kept a clean sheet and nodded Liverpool in front in the second-half.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had been the better team throughout, and potentially should have already been ahead.

Darwin Nunez had a goal disallowed after an alleged foul by Diogo Jota after a brilliant mazy run into the box.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jota did eventually turn provider for Liverpool last night, and it was Virgil van Dijk who benefitted.

A free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold found the 31-year-old in the box, but his initial header was blocked.

The Portuguese forward pounced on the rebound, firing it back into the box for Van Dijk to head home.

It was his second league goal of the season, after netting against Bournemouth in their mammoth 9-0 win.

He’ll be pleased to be back amongst the goals and helping Liverpool climb up the table.

Origi impressed with Van Dijk after Liverpool win

Van Dijk posted a picture of him celebrating his goal on Instagram without a caption.

Diogo Jota replied, saying: “You welcome”, in reference to his assist, while Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas loved his performance.

Divock Origi implied that Van Dijk was a king with a crown emoji, praise that’s normally saved for his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

Divock Origi impressed with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. Cr. (virgilvandijk) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Van Dijk has now helped Liverpool keep three clean sheets on the bounce, after sitting on the bench for their win against Everton.

Goals haven’t been as easy to come by as usual for Liverpool this season, and they’ve struggled at the back at times.

They went four games without a win after Van Dijk limped off with a hamstring problem against Brentford.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

There have been some ridiculous calls that it’s time to sell the Dutchman soon.

Origi knows better than many how important Van Dijk is to Liverpool right now.

They’ll be no one at the club who wants him to move on for a little while yet.

Show all