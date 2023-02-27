Ally McCoist now says Dejan Kulusevski has been absolutely brilliant for Tottenham recently











Ally McCoist has singled out attacker Dejan Kulusevski for praise among his Tottenham Hotspur teammates.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (27/2 8:41am), McCoist was discussing Tottenham’s win over Chelsea yesterday.

It was a satisfying victory for Spurs as they finally beat their London rivals at their new stadium.

Chelsea had previously kept clean sheets in every visit to the newly built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Graham Potter poor run in charge of the Blues continued, as two second-half goals saw them suffer another defeat.

Oliver Skipp scored an incredibly popular goal with the home fans as he finally found the back of the net for his boyhood team.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It was a cracking finish as well, beating Kepa Arrizabalaga for power from outside the box.

Harry Kane scored his eighth career goal against Chelsea later on, with another trademark back-post finish from a corner.

It was Dejan Kulusevski who McCoist felt deserved praise after Tottenham’s win yesterday.

The Swedish forward was once again involved from the start, although he didn’t have the biggest impact against Chelsea.

McCoist very impressed with Tottenham star Kulusevski

Spurs were the subject on TalkSPORT this morning, and McCoist was quick to praise the young forward.

“One player you haven’t mentioned Jamie that I think is well worth a mention would have to be [Dejan] Kulusevski,” McCoist said.

“I just think he’s been absolutely different class. I think a lot of the good things, he’s involved in at Spurs right now.”

Although there’s been a recent upturn in form for Tottenham, Kulusevski hasn’t played the biggest part.

The £25m forward has only scored once since the World Cup, and hasn’t recorded an assist in that time.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola namechecked him as one of two players that really caused Manchester City problems last month.

However, he’s not been at his creative best in recent months.

He’s certainly one of Antonio Conte’s favourite players, and a report suggested if he leaves Spurs, he will try and take the Swede with him.

McCoist was adamant that Kulusevski had been brilliant for Tottenham recently.

If that’s the case, he’s going to be blown away if he starts piling in with goals and assists again.

