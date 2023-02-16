AC Milan could target 'incredible' Spurs star if they appoint Antonio Conte











AC Milan could make a move to sign Dejan Kulusevski should they manage to appoint Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte in the summer, according to a report from Calciomercatoweb.

There continues to be a question mark hanging over the future of Conte in North London. And the Rossoneri dream of appointing the Italian should they decide to replace Stefano Pioli in the summer.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

To many, it would be a huge blow for Tottenham to lose Conte, even if his stock has fallen quite considerably in recent months. But it may get even worse for Spurs if Conte ends up at San Siro.

AC Milan could target Kulusevski

According to Calciomercatoweb, Milan could make a move for Kulusevski should they lure Conte back to Serie A.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The Swede is still technically on the books at Juventus, having arrived on loan during the 2022 January transfer window. However, it appears to be a matter of time before Spurs make the move permanent.

Calciomercatoweb reports that he would not be available for anything less than £40 million. However, you would imagine that Tottenham would want considerably more than that before they even considered letting Kulusevski go.

Admittedly, the 22-year-old has not been at his best for a little while. He has only scored one league goal since the opening day of the campaign. And he was quite poor against Milan in the Champions League this week.

Nevertheless, there would be outrage if Tottenham were prepared to sell Kulusevski. He is a player with huge potential. And he has been an ‘incredible‘ signing for Spurs already.

Conte’s future appears to divide some of the fanbase right now. But surely, there is absolutely no question that Tottenham need to keep Kulusevski for as long as possible.