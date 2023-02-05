Pep Guardiola praises Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son after Tottenham beat Man City











Pep Guardiola has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur duo Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son caused Manchester City big problems today.

Tottenham picked up yet another home win against the Premier League champions after Harry Kane’s first-half effort proved to be the difference between the sides.

The 29-year-old’s cool finish took him above Jimmy Greaves and cemented his place as the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

But Guardiola highlighted the performances of Tottenham’s other attacking players, Kulusevski and Son, as he feels the pair are difficult to contain on the counter-attack.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Guardiola praises Son and Kulusevski

Speaking to Sky Sports after suffering a 1-0 defeat in north London, Guardiola admitted that it was difficult to deal with Kulusevski and Son in transition today.

He said: “We started really well, as usually happens against Tottenham home and away, but after we made a mistake they punished us – 1-0 down it is different, we had chances, and of course when we lose balls in transition with Kulusevski and Son, it is not easy. We dropped three points.”

City have lost every game they’ve played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have failed to score a single goal in the process.

The Spaniard commented on his side’s poor record in north London and praised Spurs’ ‘quality’ up-front.

“Sooner or later it is going to change, but it is strange we haven’t scored one goal, we have missed penalties in the past. To find an explanation is not easy,” Guardiola said.

“We found the positions, made good balls to the channels, but missed the last action up front.

“We are not in the position to think about being champions, just the next game, Aston Villa, we will prepare well and play our game as best as possible.

“Tottenham has a fantastic team and squad and they punish you. They have a lot of quality up front and don’t need much with transitions, set pieces, give a lot of credit to them.” as quoted by BBC Sport.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

While Kane will deservedly grab the headlines after making history today, Son and Kulusevski played brilliantly alongside him.

Son has struggled with confidence over the course of the season and despite not getting amongst the goals today, the 30-year-old seems to be finding his feet once again.

As for Kulusevski, Spurs missed the Swedish winger massively while he was out and they will be hoping that he can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham were without their boss Antonio Conte today, but the players put in a brilliant performance and they are right back in the mix for a place in the top-four once again.

