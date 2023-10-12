Pundit Ally McCoist has suggested that West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen will almost certainly be in England’s European Championships squad next summer.

McCoist was speaking on TalkSPORT (11/10 9:50am) and discussing Gareth Southgate’s potential squad.

There are few players in better form in the Premier League right now than Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.

Bowen has been sensational for the Hammers ever since his move from Hull and recently signed a new long-term deal with the club.

David Moyes has big plans for the 26-year-old that could see him eventually replace Michail Antonio up top.

Those plans involve improving his ability in the air which makes sense given the signing of James Ward-Prowse.

His set-piece ability in the Premier League is second to none and having another player who can attack his corners and free kicks is only going to benefit the club.

McCoist has now suggested that Bowen has a fantastic chance to be part of the England squad at the Euros if he continues his fine start to the season at West Ham.

His five goals and one assist make him one of the most prolific players in the top flight so far this year.

Bowen has serious England chance after West Ham form

Asked by Alan Brazil if Bowen stands a good chance of going to the Euros, McCoist said: “Yeah, I think so. I think he’s been terrific. You think of the goals he’s scored, important goals he’s scored, the way he’s played, the way he’s gone about it.

“I think he’s got a great chance, I really do. I think [James] Ward-Prowse is unlucky as well.

“The two of them have been playing at the top of their form.

“You’ve got to say, they can only do what they are continuing to do. They’re a little bit unlucky in the respect that England at this moment in time in that midfield department in that squad are as strong as they are.”

Bowen wasn’t selected as part of England’s squad for last year’s World Cup and the West Ham star will be desperate not to miss out again.

His ability in front of goal for a winger is fantastic and could offer something different to the other forwards in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

It will be interesting to see if he’s given the nod when the Three Lions face Australia in their upcoming friendly, especially with Bukayo Saka no longer in the squad.