West Ham United manager David Moyes is now personally working with Jarrod Bowen to work on his heading ability.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the England international’s situation at the London Stadium.

West Ham fans were given some incredibly exciting news on Sunday alongside their 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

Jarrod Bowen put pen to paper on a deal that could see him remain at the club until 2030.

Liverpool were coveting the Hereford-born attacker, but he’s unlikely to be heading to Anfield now.

It’s a contract length more associated with players at Stamford Bridge but highlights the 26-year-old’s importance to the club.

David Moyes has big plans for the forward who has been one of the most effective players in the Premier League this season.

He’s already scored five goals this season to add to the two assists he has in all competitions.

Moyes is still trying to improve Bowen’s overall game though and wants him to improve his heading ability.

This is all part of a plan to eventually switch up the 26-year-old’s position in the West Ham side.

Moyes working with Bowen on his heading

The report from The Athletic suggests that David Moyes eventually sees Jarrod Bowen playing as a centre-forward for the club.

It’s a transition that both Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio have made in the past at the club.

However, in order for Bowen to make this change, he needs to be able to challenge more in the air.

The left-footed right-winger is about 5ft 10in, meaning he’s unlikely to win too many aerial duels with Premier League centre-backs.

He’s got a decent leap and has scored twice with his head already this season.

Bowen has won 44% of his aerial duels this season, although this may be slightly misleading as he’s currently competing against full-backs rather than their typically taller teammates in the middle.

It’s understandable why Moyes wants Bowen to work on his heading and move him into a central role.

The £20m forward is an exceptional finisher in front of goal and converts plenty of chances.

Antonio won’t be around forever and the Scot believes his successor is already in the squad.