Jarrod Bowen is back in the England squad, and boy does he deserve his spot in the Three Lions’ squad.

The winger has been incredible this season. He’s been scoring at a truly remarkable rate for the Hammers since the start of the campaign, and it’s been incredible to watch him go about his business this term.

Bowen has been incredible on the pitch this season, but it sounds as though he’s just as good in training.

Indeed, according to David Seaman, speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, Bowen’s finishing in training is unlike anything he’s ever seen.

Seaman stated that he went to watch England training last year to mentor some of the goalkeepers, and he claims that Bowen’s finishing was unlike anything he’d ever seen before.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bowen’s shooting incredible

Seaman spoke about Bowen’s finishing ability.



“I went on England training last season, I was invited to watch the goalies and they did some finishing. Jarrod Bowen, his side foot finishing was unbelievable. The power he generated from a side-foot finish. I’ve never seen anyone hit a side foot like that ever. It was really incredible. The timing of it, the power and pace he got off it was incredible,” Seaman said.

Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Huge compliment

We really can’t understate how huge of a compliment this is.

Let’s not forget, Seaman used to train with the likes of Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp on a daily basis at Arsenal, the fact that Bowen’s finishing stands out to him this much is impressive.

Seaman knows a fantastic finisher when he sees one. After all, he’s one of the best goalkeepers the Premier League has ever seen, and the fact that he speaks so highly of Bowen is a testament to his quality.

The £20m man is a fantastic finisher and West Ham are certainly lucky to have him.