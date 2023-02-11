Leicester v Tottenham: Brendan Rodgers shares Harry Kane verdict











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been described as a “brilliant player” by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Spurs head to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

Tottenham are eager to break back into the top four, while Leicester are hoping to climb further away from danger.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

In order to get a result against Spurs, the Foxes must stop one of the best forwards currently playing the game.

Leicester are the team against whom Kane has scored the most Premier League goals (18).

And speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Rodgers couldn’t sing the Tottenham star’s praises highly enough.

“He has absolutely everything,” Leicester Live quoted the Northern Irishman as saying on Thursday.

“He’s a world-class player.

“It’s not just the consistency. He’s been relentless. It’s not by accident. It’s hard work on the training field.

“He’s got every tool that you would want as a top striker.

“He scores goals, he links the game, he’s tough, he’s mentally strong. He’s a brilliant player, a great leader.”

Kane hoping for goal in third consecutive Premier League game

Kane has been in fine form this season, registering 17 goals and one assist in 22 Premier League outings.

He’s hoping to score for the third consecutive league game, having netted against Fulham and Manchester City

He also has a further two goals and two assists in other competitions.

Kane got one goal against Leicester last time the two sides met, in September’s league meeting in the Midlands.

Son Heung-min got a hat-trick, while Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur scored a goal apiece.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

However, Tottenham will be without two key players against the Foxes.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is out injured, while Cristian Romero is suspended for the match.

With all that in mind, Leicester will surely fancy their chances of getting something from the game.

But if Kane has a particularly good day, the Foxes could be in some serious bother.